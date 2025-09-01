Historic Lancaster hotel closed down by bailiffs

A historic hotel in Lancaster city centre has closed with immediate effect.

There was security on the door at the Royal Kings Arms Hotel in Lancaster and two notices have been posted on the door by the owner of the premises.

A notice of re-entry for the Royal Kings Arms, 75, Market Street, Lancaster has been posted on the front door.

The notice says Plantview Limited, being the owner of the premises, have today re-entered the premises pursuant to a power to do so contained in a lease made in 2014.

It also says: “ As a result of the said re-entry the said lease has become forfeit and the premises has been accordingly secured.

"Only persons authorised by us are entitled to enter the premises and any attempt by any person without our authority to enter the premises is likely to amount to a criminal offence which may result in prosecution."

Plantview Limited in its capacity as the owner of the premises has signed the notice today (September 1).

A second notice has been posted by Plantview Limited which says: “You have left some of your belongings (the goods) at Royal Kings Arms, 75 Market Street, Lancaster, LA1 1JG (the premises).

“The goods are ready for delivery to you and you are under an obligation to attend at the address to collect the goods.

"The goods will be available to be collected by you until September 14 (the final collection date).

"The Bailee proposes to sell or otherwise dispose of the goods after the final collection date if you have not collected the goods on or before that date.

"Access to the premises for the collection of goods can be arranged by contacting Prime Management, Bromley.”

Prime Management have been contacted for comment.

The Royal Kings Arms Hotel was originally built in 1625 and later rebuilt after a devastating fire.

It boasts 50 rooms, a Brasserie Restaurant, The Crypt Cocktail Lounge and The Secret Garden outdoor dining area.

It also has an on-site gym.

Many weddings and celebrations have been held at the hotel over the years.

It is said to be the place where Charles Dickens stayed when he wrote 'Tale of the Bridal Chamber'.