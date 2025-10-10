And some of the best examples of this historic past can be seen in the magnificent buildings found around Lancaster and Morecambe.
These structures have all been singled out because they hold listed building status.
In fact, the Lancaster district has over 1,300 listed buildings and structures, designated for their architectural or historic interest. A listed building is of national significance and is protected by the 1990 Planning (Listed Buildings and Conservation Areas) Act.
The 19 buildings we have chosen all have an interesting story to tell. Take a look.
1. Lancaster (Forton) Services Tower
Opened in November 1965 with the name Forton Services, it was the second service station to open on the motorway - Charnock Richard being the first - and is named after the nearby village of Forton. The architect was T P Bennett and Son and it was originally operated by The Rank Organisation (Top Rank Motor Inns). When it first opened, there was no clue that its design was going to go on to become so iconic. In fact, the Ministry weren't actually that keen on it. Photo: PDA
2. The Music Room, Lancaster
The Music Room was probably built by Oliver Marton Senior in the garden of 76 Church Street at some time after his purchase of the house in 1723 and before his death in 1744. The plasterwork has been attributed to Francesco Vassalli because of the similarity of the medallion heads to ones he is known to have executed at Towneley Hall in 1729-30. Restored and converted by the Landmark Trust. Now the home of Atkinsons' of Lancaster's first cafe. Photo: National World
3. Winter Gardens, Morecambe
The Winter Gardens opened in 1897 as the Victoria Pavillion Concert Hall and Variety Theatre, as an extension to the existing Winter Gardens Complex which opened in 1878. Over the years it was the home of the internationally renowned Morecambe Music Festival, played host to Sir Edward Elgar, the Halle Orchestra and many others from variety, music and theatre. Built as both a concert hall and variety theatre, its 2500 capacity was one of the largest in the North West and it quickly became known as the Albert Hall of the North. By the mid-1970s, its fortunes were in decline and by 1977, the decision was taken to close the whole complex, culminating in 1982 with the demolition of the original Winter Gardens leaving only the theatre remaining and in a perilous position. However, a group of dedicated people formed the Friends of the Winter Gardens and have worked together since then with one aim to reopen the building. With the formation of the Preservation Trust in 2006, ownership of the Winter Gardens was transferred to the charitable body who have spent years cleaning, restoring, and fundraising to continue this aim. Now under new governance, the Preservation Trust with the help of its restoration volunteers and the Friends of the Winter Gardens are a step closer to the dream of finally restoring this remarkable Grade II* listed building. Photo: Submit
4. Ashton Memorial, Lancaster
The Grade 1 listed Ashton Memorial was commissioned by Lancaster industrialist Lord Ashton as a tribute to his late wife Jessy. It was designed by John Belcher and completed in 1909. Externally, the dome is made of copper. The main construction material is Portland stone although the steps are made of Cornish granite. Around the dome are sculptures by Herbert Hampton representing Commerce, Science, Industry and Art. The interior of the dome has allegorical paintings of Commerce, Art and History by George Murray. At around 150 feet tall it dominates the Lancaster skyline. The first floor outdoor viewing gallery provides superb views of the surrounding countryside and out across Morecambe Bay to the Lakeland fells and mountains. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard