Historic Kendal pub dating back to 1700s reopens following six-figure makeover

The George and Dragon closed in August to undertake an extensive refurbishment with the popular pub significantly upgrading many of its facilities to enhance its community pub feel.

As part of Stonegate Group's commitment to position every site for success, the investment has been carefully allocated to enhance the pub's offerings while preserving its unique charm.

Located on Branthwaite Brow, the beloved pub has undergone a full makeover with vibrant contemporary décor, a fresh lick of paint and a new working bar.

Last opened in 2017, the investment has seen the popular back room once again open to the public with a new-look bar and décor expanding the pub’s size and capacity while providing a warm and welcoming spot for guests to enjoy a top-of-the-range tipple.

The refurbishment has seen the outdoor drinking area upgraded with modern décor helping fuel the pub’s inviting atmosphere, a perfect spot for a pint with your mates in the last of the autumn sun after a hard day’s work.

The George and Dragon also has major sports channels such as Sky Sports and TNT, allowing sports fans to enjoy every second of the action, with the pub being a go-to spot for sport in Kendal. Whether it be football, boxing, cricket, or F1, the popular pub has you covered.

What’s more, furry friends are welcome in the front bar area, with the community pub being a popular spot for dog walkers with Nobles Rest just a short distance away.

However, the pub also has an extensive offering of no and low alcohol offerings, ensuring all guests are accommodated to.

Reopening with a bang, Friday night saw a local DJ playing an array of classic tunes late into the night with a packed house celebrating the launch of the new-look George and Dragon.

Steve Fletcher, operator of George and Dragon, said: “We cannot wait to welcome back faces, both old and new, to our improved pub and show everyone the hard work we have been doing behind the scenes.

“We believe the refurbishments have enhanced our warm and welcoming atmosphere while developing the community feel of the pub, which was at the heart of our thoughts during the investment.

“As the oldest Craft Union pub, we are proud that our pub exemplifies what is to be a part of Craft Union, and we are honoured to be a community pub where everyone in Kendal is welcome to come down and enjoy one of our refreshing beverages at great prices.”

The George and Dragon’s jam-packed weekly schedule sees race day on Monday, Thursday bingo and karaoke night where Kendal locals are invited to find their inner Celine Dion!

Local DJs will be bringing the party atmosphere every Friday and Saturday until 3am with free pool available on Sundays, while live sport is on throughout the week with large HD TV screens in every corner of the pub.

The George & Dragon is located in one of oldest parts of Kendal town centre. It is situated directly in front of a Unitarian Chapel that was built in 1720 and it’s thought that the inn predates the chapel as building on the chapel grounds was unlikely to have received permission.