Historic hotel, bar and restaurant in Lancaster closing for facelift

A historic bar, restaurant and hotel in Lancaster will be closing for refurbishment.

The Toll House Inn on Penny Street located next to the canal will be closing on Saturday, May 31 and will reopen several weeks later.

The Toll House Inn said on their Facebook page: “Lancaster’s worst kept secret is out, and we can confirm we are closing for a full refurbishment to our bar and restaurant from Sunday June 1.

“Our last trading day for the bar, restaurant and hotel will be Saturday May 31.

“Scaffolding will be going up from next week, as we’re also taking the opportunity to do some much needed external repairs to the walls and windows of our lovely Grade II listed building.

“We’ll be open as normal right up until closing time on May 31.”

The hotel will be reopening on Monday, July 7.

Follow The Toll House Inn on Facebook for some sneak peeks at the refurbishment as well as information about reopening.