Hindi speaking volunteer needed at Morecambe care home to make friends with resident suffering from dementia
The aim is to provide the resident with as much support as possible, so that she can benefit greatly from having someone who she can communicate well with, and to help her engage with activities.
The benefit to residents of having a regular meeting to talk with a befriender helps to increase their confidence, resilience and independence.
The volunteers role will be to talk with and listen to the resident, there is no practical help required.
The volunteer would be required one to two hours per week, any day in either the morning or afternoon.
Specific day/time preferences can be discussed upon application.
Please visit the website for more information and how to apply https://lancsvp.org.uk/opportunities/befriending-woodhill-house-2/