Hindi speaking volunteer needed at Morecambe care home to make friends with resident suffering from dementia

Woodhill House Care Home in Morecambe is looking for a volunteer who can speak Hindi to befriend an elderly female resident who has dementia.
By Michelle Blade
Published 1st Aug 2023, 15:30 BST- 1 min read

The aim is to provide the resident with as much support as possible, so that she can benefit greatly from having someone who she can communicate well with, and to help her engage with activities.

The benefit to residents of having a regular meeting to talk with a befriender helps to increase their confidence, resilience and independence.

The volunteers role will be to talk with and listen to the resident, there is no practical help required.

Woodhill House Care Home in Morecambe is looking for a Hindi speaking volunteer to befriend an elderly female resident with dementia. Picture from Google Street View.Woodhill House Care Home in Morecambe is looking for a Hindi speaking volunteer to befriend an elderly female resident with dementia. Picture from Google Street View.
Woodhill House Care Home in Morecambe is looking for a Hindi speaking volunteer to befriend an elderly female resident with dementia. Picture from Google Street View.
The volunteer would be required one to two hours per week, any day in either the morning or afternoon.

Specific day/time preferences can be discussed upon application.

Please visit the website for more information and how to apply https://lancsvp.org.uk/opportunities/befriending-woodhill-house-2/