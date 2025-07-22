Highest Point bringing Craig Charles and Gok Wan back to Lancaster

Craig Charles and Gok Wan are heading back to Lancaster this October, said Highest Point who have brought six festivals to Williamson Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craig Charles is DJing at Lancaster town hall on Friday October 3.

Known for his high-energy sets at festivals and clubs across the UK, Craig delivers a dancefloor packing mix of soul, funk and disco.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His DJ set in The Woods at Highest Point in 2023 was legendary so come for a night of feel-good vibes, classic grooves, and unforgettable energy in one of the city’s most iconic venues.

Craig Charles and Gok Wan are returning to Lancaster for DJ gigs, courtesy of Highest Point.

The following night will be an unforgettable evening as the iconic Gok Wan brings his signature DJ set to the stunning Lancaster town hall.

Known for his infectious energy, dazzling style, and incredible musical taste, Gok is set to light up the dance floor with a crowd-pleasing mix of uplifting house, funky classics, and feel-good anthems.

Gok is Highest Point's most requested DJ after playing on the Main Stage in 2023.

He returned to a massive crowd in 2024.

The DJ sets are on October 3 and 4, 8am -1am, at Lancaster town hall.

Tickets go on sale on Friday July 25 at 10am at https://www.skiddle.com/g/highestpoint/