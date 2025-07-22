Highest Point bringing Craig Charles and Gok Wan back to Lancaster

By Michelle Blade
Published 22nd Jul 2025, 11:28 BST
Craig Charles and Gok Wan are heading back to Lancaster this October, said Highest Point who have brought six festivals to Williamson Park.

Craig Charles is DJing at Lancaster town hall on Friday October 3.

Known for his high-energy sets at festivals and clubs across the UK, Craig delivers a dancefloor packing mix of soul, funk and disco.

His DJ set in The Woods at Highest Point in 2023 was legendary so come for a night of feel-good vibes, classic grooves, and unforgettable energy in one of the city’s most iconic venues.

Craig Charles and Gok Wan are returning to Lancaster for DJ gigs, courtesy of Highest Point.

The following night will be an unforgettable evening as the iconic Gok Wan brings his signature DJ set to the stunning Lancaster town hall.

Known for his infectious energy, dazzling style, and incredible musical taste, Gok is set to light up the dance floor with a crowd-pleasing mix of uplifting house, funky classics, and feel-good anthems.

Gok is Highest Point's most requested DJ after playing on the Main Stage in 2023.

He returned to a massive crowd in 2024.

The DJ sets are on October 3 and 4, 8am -1am, at Lancaster town hall.

Tickets go on sale on Friday July 25 at 10am at https://www.skiddle.com/g/highestpoint/

