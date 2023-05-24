Highest Point 2024: Dates for your diary as dust settles on this year's fantastic festival

The festival returns to Williamson Park, Lancaster on May 10-11, 2024.

The park will once again play host to some of the most revered names in British music, representing an eclectic spectrum of sounds and styles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ticket holders are set to be spoilt for choice when it comes to entertainment over the three-day spectacle.

Anne-Marie performing at Highest Point festival 2023. Picture by Joshua Brandwood.

In addition to a chock-a-block lineup of musical acts, there’ll be stand-up comedy shows, live poetry recitals, ‘in conversation’ panels and even things to do for the younger festival-goers; not to mention a variety of mouth-watering refreshments and delicacies supplied by a score of highly-rated, regional vendors.

Thousands of people flocked to this year's festival which was a huge success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to Remind Me on Skiddle to be the first to hear when early bird tickets go on sale - https://bit.ly/HP_2024.