Higher number of city council-run car parking spaces needed in Lancaster

Feedback about car parking in Lancaster city centre suggests up to 1,500 council-run spaces are needed, which is higher than an earlier suggestion this year, councillors are being told.

Factors including city centre business’ needs, land sales, property development, transport and housing, along with developments elsewhere such as the Morecambe Eden Project have been cited, according to a new report for Lancaster City Council’s cabinet.

The council currently has a draft city centre parking strategy which suggested slightly lower figures of 1,300 to 1,400 spaces were needed.

But it consulted people and organisations, including businesses, this summer about the issues. Now, a slightly higher figure may be aimed for.

Development on the north side of Lancaster city centre, 2024, Pic: Robbie MacDonald LDRS. Partner media approved.

The city council owns some off-street car parks while other sites, such as the Castle car park, have other owners.

Central Lancaster is seeing various changes including new property developments and proposed road system changes with Lancashire County Council.

Other plans are in the pipeline too. The city council hopes to sell Nelson Street car park for new housing, losing 120 spaces, and has ambitions to develop the Canal Quarter with mixed uses including new homes.

Elsewhere, the Castle car park, which has a different landlord, was leased by the city council but has been closed because of structural issues.

Jean Parr. Pic: Lancaster City Council. LDRS partner approved.

If it can be brought back into use next year, 287 spaces would be available.

Technical investigations are under-way.

A detailed report on the recent public consultation will be available for the cabinet in December.

In summary, this month’s cabinet report states: “Concerns from the business community about the long-term provision of public parking and general parking are understood. Through the draft car parking strategy, alongside ongoing work with the county council, the issue will be addressed at a city-wide level.”

Briefly, public feedback included calls for a ‘clearer, phased, and pragmatic approach’ to car parking if current sites, particularly in the Canal Quarter, are to be released for housing or commercial uses.

There were also calls for ‘improved data collection and analysis’, enhanced communication and transparency in consultation, and fitting the car parking strategy within broader Lancaster planning and transport projects.

Also more certainty was wanted on the location and feasibility of new car parking, new green transport and any potential multi-storey car parks.

Earlier this year, the city council’s cabinet agreed that maintaining an ‘optimal and efficiently managed quantity of public car parking’ is a key priority.

The cabinet received an update this week, with information from an officer on parking space numbers and policy.

And Labour Councillor Jean Parr, a cabinet member, made four recommendations. These included an ambition to achieve the higher figure of 1,500 places and that criteria in the draft strategy be used in any future versions considered by the cabinet.

The other recommendations state that maintaining an ‘optimal and efficiently-managed quantity of public car parking for city centre is a key priority for the city council. And the long-term provision, location and type of car parks should form an explicit part of sustainable travel and transport policy.

Coun Parr suggests that increasing the strategic numbers of parking spaces will provides the cabinet with ‘further comfort’, in terms of maintaining the city centre’s economy, accessibility and car-user utility, and for progressing the release of the Nelson Street car park for affordable housing.