High school choirs will join pop concert with difference at Lancaster Priory

March sees the return to Lancaster Priory of Leeds Conservatoire Contemporary Pop Choir.

High school choirs from the Lancaster district will be joining a pop concert with a difference at Lancaster Priory this March.

They will sing along with Leeds Conservatoire Contemporary Pop Choir who return to Lancaster by popular demand on March 21 at 7pm.

This successful group has a signature high energy style of delivery and invites the audience to sing and dance along.

Any under 18s attending must be accompanied by an adult - parent, carer or group leader at all times.

Advance tickets cost £10 and limited tickets on the door are priced £15. Group tickets are £8 for eight people with the ninth free.

To book, visit https://lancasterpriory.org/whats-on/concerts/

Wheelchair spaces are £10 plus one personal assistant seat included free of charge. Please contact [email protected] for availability.

This event is one of a series at Lancaster Priory with particular appeal to young people and families.

Earlier this month, it hosted a Taylor Swift Prioryoke.