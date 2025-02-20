High Bentham near Lancaster: Driver arrested after fatal collision involving woman pedestrian and heavy goods vehicle
It happened on Main Street - at the entrance to the auction mart - at around 10.15am yesterday (Wednesday February 19 2025).
Despite the efforts of the emergency services, a 74-year-old local woman sadly died at the scene. Her family are being supported by the police while the investigation continues.
The driver of the red Scania heavy goods vehicle with a livestock trailer, a 48-year-old man from Ryedale, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.
Following questioning in custody, he has been released under investigation.
The collision scene remained closed with local diversions in place until around 7pm.
If you witnessed the incident or have relevant dashcam footage of the woman or the red Scania HGV with a livestock trailer prior to the collision, please get in touch without delay.
It is believed the woman, and the HGV, were heading west down Mount Pleasant before the collision occurred at the entrance to the auction mart.
If you can help in any way, please email the Major Collision Investigation Team at [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and speak to the Force Control Room.
If you would prefer to remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or make an online report.
Please quote reference number 12250030701 when providing details.