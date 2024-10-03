HGV inspected at Heysham Port taken off the road

By Michelle Blade
Published 3rd Oct 2024, 10:30 GMT
DVSA (Driver Vehicle Standards Agency) vehicle examiners inspected an HGV at Heysham Port for defects.

They found corroded brakes on the HGV and said it was obvious the lorry had been poorly maintained.

They released pictures of the corroded brakes which showed holes and parts rusted away.

The vehicle was prohibited from use until is repaired.

An HGV inspected at Heysham Port by DVSA vehicle examiners was taken off the road.An HGV inspected at Heysham Port by DVSA vehicle examiners was taken off the road.
DVSA Enforcement @DVSAEnforcement said on Twitter X: “#STGO #HGV inspected by our vehicle examiner at #Heysham docks.

“Corroded and holed brake actuator discovered, poor maintenance obvious.

“Brake systems are vital, the weight these vehicles carry is huge and requires well maintained brakes!

“Vehicle prohibited from use until repaired.”

