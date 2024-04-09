HGV driver in court accused of drink driving on M6 near Lancaster
On Sunday night (April 7 2024), a 44 tonne HGV was seen driving dangerously travelling southbound on the M6 near Lancaster.
The driver failed to stop for officers, however was managed to be brought to a stop by the Road Policing Unit.
The driver was breathalysed and was almost three times over the limit.
James Tulloch, 52, from Cornwall, has since been charged with driving a motor vehicle above the legal limit and failing to stop for police, and will appear in court today (Tuesday).