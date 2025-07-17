Heysham Viking Festival returns this weekend

Heysham Viking Festival returns to the village this weekend and is free entry.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The festival is on July 19 and 20, 10am to 5pm both days.

Get ready to be transported to the Viking Age.

Experience the sights, sounds, and smells of a bustling 9th-11th century coastal village, just like Heysham itself.

Heysham Viking Festival 2024. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard.

What awaits you this year:

*An immersive Viking encampment: Witness daily life unfold as skilled reenactors bring the past to life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

*Traditional crafts and skills: Marvel at demonstrations of weaving, woodworking, leatherwork, and more.

*Thrilling battles and spectacles: Feel the adrenaline rush as warriors clash in epic combat.

There is also a weapons display, Viking parade and a fun fair.

While the festival is completely free to attend, as you will probably appreciate, it requires substantial funds to stage it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The passionate volunteer team donates their time, expertise, and often their own money to make this event possible.

With your generous donations, we’re able to keep the festival accessible to all.

Visit https://buy.stripe.com/3cs9CwbVU7Tu4feeUV to ensure future Viking adventures for everyone.

Enjoy the festival!

Visit https://heyshamvikingfestival.co.uk/ for more information or visit Heysham Viking Festival on Facebook.