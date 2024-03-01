Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The festival is due to take place on the weekend of July 20 and 21 in Heysham and is running for the sixth year in a row.

The Vikings mostly lived in small villages near the coast, just like Heysham, making the seaside environment that much more special.

At Heysham Viking Festival, visitors of all ages will be able to experience a Viking encampment and watch Viking family life as it used to be centuries ago.

Heysham Viking Festival 2023.

Marvel at Vikings cooking outdoors over open fires and watch as women and girls spin wool into thread and grind grains for flour.

Not only that but you’ll also get to see demonstrations of traditional Viking skills such as sewing, weaving, jewellery making, woodworking and leather work.

So don’t miss out on the chance to unleash your inner Horace (our viking mascot) and celebrate viking life – Heysham Viking Festival is the place to be.

While the festival is completely free to attend, it requires substantial funds to stage it.

Therefore, it’s only with generous donations that organisers are able to keep the festival accessible to all.

Please contribute today to ensure future Viking adventures for everyone.