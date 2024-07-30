Heysham Towers bus terminus closed for up to 10 days
No suitable temporary bus stop can be positioned by Heysham Towers.
This closure will affect the following Services; 1, 1A, 2X, 5 & 755.
Stagecoach passenger information: Heysham Towers closure from Monday, July 29 for 10 days.
Service 1/1A to use Heysham Mossgate Road bus stop.
Service 2X Lancaster use Middleton Road bus stops by Beech Stores.
Service 2X Morecambe use Middleton Road bus stop by Heysham Hall Drive (opposite Beech Stores).
Service 2X Heysham Towers to Lancaster University 07.44 use bus stop outside Heysham Primary Care Centre.
Service 5 Carnforth Middleton Road bus stop by Heysham Hall Drive (opposite Beech Stores).
Service 5 Overton use Middleton Road bus stops by Beech Stores.
Service 755 Carnforth use Tomlinson Avenue or Heysham Road Brentlea Crescent.
Service 755 Ocean Edge use bus stop outside Heysham Primary Care Centre.
There will be no temporary bus stops around Heysham Towers.
