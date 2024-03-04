Heysham schoolgirl and her mum give hair to cancer charity to be made into wigs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Emilija Chesters, eight, and mum Eglė, who also donated her hair, turned up at Jo and Cass on Morecambe prom on Friday (March 1) for the big chop in aid of the Little Princess Trust.

Their long hair was divided into six plaits apiece to keep it tangle-free for the wig makers, then snipped off.

Emilija, who attends Westgate Primary, said: “I thought it would be nice to give my hair to someone who actually doesn’t have any hair, and thinking about another little girl having my hair makes me feel good.

Eglė and Emilija before the chop.

“I’m also happy about having short hair because it’s hard work having long hair, showers take ages and brushing it hurts!”

Eglė is co-owner of Bay Framing on Regent Road in the resort with her husband Tom, who was present to cheer them on.

He said: “I’m so proud of them both. They look amazing with their new short hairdos and it’s great to know their hair is going to such a good cause.”