Heysham schoolchildren inspired by new reading books bought with donation from local day nursery
The £2000 donation from Colin and Vicky Edwards at Mossgate Day Nursery enabled the school to purchase nearly 250 new books in their school library which are accessed by the children daily for home reading.
The school has prioritised increasing the range of non-fiction texts and books which include diverse people.
Mr Smith, Headteacher, said, “As a school we proud of the Mossgate Values our children demonstrate every day but we want to raise aspirations and include texts which have inspirational people in different fields from women in STEM to leading figures in art, music, sport politics and beyond.”
Vicki Edwards, Mossgate Nursery owner, said, "We are pleased to support the school in their efforts to encourage children to read. We believe reading is a passport to countless adventures and our
"donation will support children in widening their experiences through books.”
Maggie, Y5 lover of the 'Little People, Big Dreams' books said, “I love the 'Little People, Big Dreams' books and so far I have read sixteen. I enjoy reading about the lives of such different people and find their stories inspirational. My favourite so far has been 'Mahatma Gandhi' who led non-violent protests to bring about change.”
The school has recently relocated the library to the middle of school which supports their whole school reading culture and ethos.
Mr Thwaites, Junior English leader, said: “Reading runs throughout our curriculum and school day. Classes listen to their teacher reading daily through the carefully chosen class novel, to quality texts in English and other subjects.”
The school has recently created the role of Librarian to provide additional opportunities for the older children to take on responsibilities which links to one of their key Mossgate Values.
Alex, Y6 librarian said: “I think our new library is brilliant and with the new books it looks very neat and helps me to keep it tidy and organised as a librarian.
"When I return the books, I have noticed that the children love the 'Little People, Big Dreams' books which are biographies about inspirational people.”