Heysham schoolchildren inspired by new reading books bought with donation from local day nursery

Pupils at Mossgate Primary School, Heysham, have been inspired by the new reading books at their school thanks to a generous donation from a local children's day nursery.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The £2000 donation from Colin and Vicky Edwards at Mossgate Day Nursery enabled the school to purchase nearly 250 new books in their school library which are accessed by the children daily for home reading.

The school has prioritised increasing the range of non-fiction texts and books which include diverse people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Smith, Headteacher, said, “As a school we proud of the Mossgate Values our children demonstrate every day but we want to raise aspirations and include texts which have inspirational people in different fields from women in STEM to leading figures in art, music, sport politics and beyond.”

Kerry Marshall, Mossgate nursery manager and Vicki Edwards, Mossgate nursery owner. The nursery owners Colin and Vicky Edwards donated £2,000 which enabled the school to purchase nearly 250 new books.

Vicki Edwards, Mossgate Nursery owner, said, "We are pleased to support the school in their efforts to encourage children to read. We believe reading is a passport to countless adventures and our

"donation will support children in widening their experiences through books.”

Maggie, Y5 lover of the 'Little People, Big Dreams' books said, “I love the 'Little People, Big Dreams' books and so far I have read sixteen. I enjoy reading about the lives of such different people and find their stories inspirational. My favourite so far has been 'Mahatma Gandhi' who led non-violent protests to bring about change.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The school has recently relocated the library to the middle of school which supports their whole school reading culture and ethos.

A schoolpupil at Mossgate Primary School, Heysham with some of the new books bought with a donation from Mossgate Day Nursery.

Mr Thwaites, Junior English leader, said: “Reading runs throughout our curriculum and school day. Classes listen to their teacher reading daily through the carefully chosen class novel, to quality texts in English and other subjects.”

The school has recently created the role of Librarian to provide additional opportunities for the older children to take on responsibilities which links to one of their key Mossgate Values.

Alex, Y6 librarian said: “I think our new library is brilliant and with the new books it looks very neat and helps me to keep it tidy and organised as a librarian.