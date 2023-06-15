Heysham school does its bit for the environment by putting £15k cash award to good use

Mossgate Primary School is reducing its environmental impact and its fuel bills with cash donated by the operators of the nearby Heysham South Wind Farm.

The money from Banks Renewables paid to replace an old strip lighting system with energy efficient LED lighting throughout the school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first part of the installation was carried out over the Easter school holidays by local contractor Clarksons Electrical Solutions, with work in the remaining rooms completed over the recent May half-term break.

Members of the Mossgate Primary School gymnastics club with Jamilah Hassan (left) of The Banks Group, teaching assistant Christine Wright (back right), headteacher Rob Smith and bursar Katie Turnbull

And as well as helping to reduce its carbon emissions, the school estimates that the LED lights will also help cut its energy bills by almost £5,000 a year.

Mossgate, which has around 200 children from Reception up to Year Six, has a particular focus on environmental matters both within and outside the classroom as part of its goal to help pupils have a positive impact within their school, community and wider world.

It runs a regular gardening club in its grounds with the help of environmental group, The Lancaster & District Conservation Volunteers, and is working to reduce, minimise or cut out altogether carbon emissions generated by school activities wherever possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bursar Katie Turnbull said: “Environmental issues are extremely important to everyone in the school and we’re working to give the children the knowledge they will need to help protect their community and world in the future.

“The school building opened in the mid-1990s and the lighting system that we’ve replaced was the original one fitted at that time, so it was well overdue for bringing up to date.

“Energy costs take up a large proportion of the school budget and this proportion has grown significantly larger over the last 18 months.

“Having the LED lights fitted not only immediately reduces the school’s carbon emissions but they will also cut our energy bills by around £400 a month, which will make a huge long-term impact on the budget we have available to meet other priorities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We simply couldn’t have afforded to have this important work done without Banks’ generous support and we’re very grateful for their contribution to a project that will have a positive impact on our school for many years to come.”

Headteacher Rob Smith said: “We have been proactive in reducing our environmental impact and with the help of children and staff, have reduced plastic waste by moving to a local dairy for our milk, reduced water usage with water butts and sensor taps, and improved our school grounds with a new wildlife pond, meadow and hedgerows.

“We have also recently increased the opportunities for children to grow, harvest and eat their own fruit and vegetables as well."

Jamilah Hassan, community relations manager at The Banks Group, added: “We’d love to hear from more local groups and good causes about how revenues generated by our Heysham South Wind Farm could help them put their community improvement plans into action.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad