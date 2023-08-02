Heysham road closed and buses being diverted
Combermere Road in Heysham is closed to traffic until the middle of August.
By Michelle Blade
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 14:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 14:43 BST
Lancashire County Council have closed the road due to carriageway resurfacing being carried out.
They have also closed Warren Road, Keswick Grove and Warren Grove.
Combermere Road will be closed until August 16 when the works are due to be completed.
Stagecoacg Cumbria and North Lancashire tweeted: “Our service 5 and 2X is unable to serve Combermere Road due to it being closed, all passengers wishing to board these services will have to use the stops on Middleton Road out side Bell Aire Park Holmes Entrance.”