Heysham resident says there are rats, fires and dumped plastic waste at ‘unlicensed’ caravan site
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The resident said: “The site is behind Heysham Road and next to The Cumberland View pub.
"It has deteriorated into a troubling state, with dirty mattresses discarded throughout the area and large quantities of plastic waste accumulating.
"Residents report excessive noise from occupants, disturbing the peace of our neighbourhood at various hours.
“The economic impact cannot be overlooked. Local tourism is suffering as nearby Air BnB operators report cancelled bookings and negative reviews specifically mentioning the unsightly conditions and disturbances from the site.
"This affects not just individual property owners but the community's broader reputation as a desirable destination.
“Health and safety concerns are mounting. Multiple residents have spotted rats in the vicinity, likely attracted by improper waste management.
"More alarming is the fire risk posed by numerous hazardous appliances operating at the site, including multiple refrigerators and freezers.
“Three fires have occurred there in the past decade, creating understandable anxiety among nearby residents.”
The resident urged local authorities to investigate and take appropriate action to address what they say are ‘legitimate community concerns.’
A spokesperson for Lancaster City Council said: “We can confirm that the council has received an anonymous complaint about this being an untidy site.
"Anyone with evidence that can assist with our enquiries can get in touch via the contact form on our website.
"All correspondence is treated in the strictest confidence.”