Heysham pub to reopen this weekend with free taxi service to Morecambe coming soon

David Hutton already runs the New Joiners Arms and the Pier hotel and has now taken on the running of The Cumberland View.

On Facebook the New Joiners Arms posted: “Cumberland opening for music festival we will be ready for action Friday around 6pm or sooner.

"Let’s open the Cumberland with a massive bang!”

Cumberland View on Heysham Road, Heysham closed just days into the new year. It is due to reopen this Friday after a Morecambe licensee took over running it. Picture by Michelle Blade.

David Hutton also posted on Facebook that there will be a new mini bus serving The Pier, Joiners, and The Cumberland which will be free and the pick up route will be announced in a few weeks.

The post on the New Joiners Arms said: “Hi everyone, look out for the new Cumberland View Hotel emblem on the side of our new mini bus serving The Pier, Joiners, and The Cumberland.

"Free transport between The Cumberland and The Pier (Morecambe) - pick up route to be announced in a few weeks, if you can’t get a taxi you can get this and it doesn’t cost a penny for our customers!”

The Cumberland View closed in January after the landlord retired and everything was boarded up.

