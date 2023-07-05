News you can trust since 1837
Heysham pub to reopen this weekend with free taxi service to Morecambe coming soon

The Cumberland View pub in Heysham will reopen this Friday after the tenancy was taken over by a Morecambe licensee.
By Michelle Blade
Published 5th Jul 2023, 11:19 BST- 1 min read

David Hutton already runs the New Joiners Arms and the Pier hotel and has now taken on the running of The Cumberland View.

On Facebook the New Joiners Arms posted: “Cumberland opening for music festival we will be ready for action Friday around 6pm or sooner.

"Let’s open the Cumberland with a massive bang!”

Cumberland View on Heysham Road, Heysham closed just days into the new year. It is due to reopen this Friday after a Morecambe licensee took over running it. Picture by Michelle Blade.Cumberland View on Heysham Road, Heysham closed just days into the new year. It is due to reopen this Friday after a Morecambe licensee took over running it. Picture by Michelle Blade.
Cumberland View on Heysham Road, Heysham closed just days into the new year. It is due to reopen this Friday after a Morecambe licensee took over running it. Picture by Michelle Blade.
David Hutton also posted on Facebook that there will be a new mini bus serving The Pier, Joiners, and The Cumberland which will be free and the pick up route will be announced in a few weeks.

The post on the New Joiners Arms said: “Hi everyone, look out for the new Cumberland View Hotel emblem on the side of our new mini bus serving The Pier, Joiners, and The Cumberland.

"Free transport between The Cumberland and The Pier (Morecambe) - pick up route to be announced in a few weeks, if you can’t get a taxi you can get this and it doesn’t cost a penny for our customers!”

The Cumberland View closed in January after the landlord retired and everything was boarded up.

Thwaites Brewery who own the pub advertised for a tenant and it has now been taken over by Morecambe licensee David Hutton.

