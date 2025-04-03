Cumberland View, Heysham Road, Heysham is for sale inviting offers in excess of £399,950.

The Cumberland View is a substantial two storey brick building with rendered front elevation with a mansard slated roof /flat roof.

In addition, the property includes various outbuildings including a former clubhouse and changing area for the bowling green.

To the rear of the site is a 22 space car park with a frontage/access to Cumberland View Road and a former bowling green with various viewing areas.

Key features:

*Substantial A Road Public house and development site on site of circa 0.693 acres.

*Large two room trading area and extensive five bedroom flat.

*Twenty two space car park, outbuildings, former bowling green.

*Suitable for pub use and also conversion/development for commercial/ residential uses subject to planning.

“Freehold offers are invited in excess of £399,950 subject to contract and exclusive of VAT where chargeable.

For more information or to book a viewing please contact: Matthew Phillips 0121 353 2757 or [email protected].