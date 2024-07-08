Heysham property earmarked for children’s home will not be ‘halfway house’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A house in Heysham could become a children’s home if councillors agree a change of use.

MPD Built Environment Consultants Ltd on behalf of Thornton Cleveleys based HD Property Group Ltd want to change the use of 45, Redshank Drive, Heysham to a children’s care home.

They said the proposed use as a two child children's home with non-resident carers (Class C2) does not constitute a material change of use and therefore planning permission is not required.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The development is described as ‘a residential children’s care home, providing care for children, in which no more than two children (persons below the age of 18) will be resident at any single time.’

45, Redshank Drive, Heysham could become a children's home. Picture from planning documents.

Agents MPD Built Environment Consultants Ltd said in their planning statement: “There will always be two staff members present to care for the children.

"During the normal working hours Monday to Friday a manager may also be present on occasions.

"The only time when there will normally be more staff present is during the handover between shifts, when there is an overlap, as one shift takes over from another.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“No parental visits to the children will normally take place at the home as these are away from site.

“Additionally, no comings and goings will normally take place between 10pm and 7am.

“Two staff members will be present overnight.

"A dedicated bedroom will provide overnight sleeping accommodation for the staff on duty.

"There will occasionally be visitors during the week whose visits are associated solely with the use of the children’s home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"These visitors will normally be in the child’s care plan, for example, multi-agency professionals or social workers.

“A child is by law required to be in education, so during the week they will be away from the property during school hours.

"No additional CCTV will be installed.

"The proposed use will provide a stable home environment for the occupants as their main and sole residence and the length of stay is generally more than temporary or passing.

"It would not be a ‘halfway’ house or provide overnight emergency lodgings.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposed lawful development certificate application for change of use has yet to be decided on by councillors.

View the planning application number 24/00719/PLDC at https://www.lancaster.gov.uk/planning