Heysham Power Stations workers raise thousands in charity football match

The Heysham power stations have raised thousands for charity during a competitive but friendly football match at Morecambe FC’s Mazuma Stadium.

The first-ever inter-station fixture between Heysham 1 (HY1) and Heysham 2 (HY2) raised almost £6,000 for Alzheimer’s Society, EDF’s official charity partner.

The event drew a packed crowd of colleagues, family, and friends, who gathered to cheer on their teams. The match kicked off at midday in glorious sunshine and brought together players from across both stations, showcasing not only their football skills but also their commitment to building a stronger bond between the two sites, while supporting a worthy cause.

EDF is almost halfway through its three-year charity partnership with Alzheimer’s Society, which began in January last year. Alzheimer’s Society is the UK’s leading dementia charity, providing vital support to those affected by all forms of dementia. Through a combination of expert advice, emotional guidance, and practical services, the charity helps individuals and families navigate the challenges of living with dementia.

The game in the name of charity was exciting with a competitive edge from start to finish. Heysham 1 took an early lead in the first half with a goal from Dom Westcott before Joe Wareing equalised for Heysham 2. In the second half, Shaun Sailor put Heysham 1 ahead once more, and Dan Lindsay, a first-year apprentice, sealed the 3-1 victory for Heysham 1.

After the final whistle, Tim Last (HY1) was named Player of the Match, following a joint decision by executive representatives from both stations.

Patrick Rabbett, coach of Heysham 1, said: “We’re incredibly proud of how our team performed, not just on the pitch but in coming together for such an important cause.

“It was a great day of football, and even better to see the stations united in raising funds and awareness for Alzheimer’s Society.”

Carl Naylor, coach of Heysham 2, added: “The match was competitive but full of respect and team spirit. It was brilliant to see so many colleagues and families cheering us on.

“We may not have taken the win this time, but the real victory was the amount raised and the sense of community it created.”

The Mazuma Stadium proved to be a fantastic venue for what organisers hope will become an annual fixture, continuing to raise vital funds for charity.

Many staff across both stations are now preparing for the upcoming Heysham to Hartlepool (H2H) 100-mile cycle challenge, another major fundraising initiative in support of Alzheimer’s Society, which is taking place on July 10 and 11.