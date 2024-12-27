This means that Heysham 1 has extended generation by one year to 2027 and Heysham 2 will continue to produce electricity for an extra two years to 2030.

Since the 1980s, when the two reactors began generating power, the stations have played a pivotal role in the Lancaster district as a major employer and supporter of community groups and charities.

Staff have rallied to raise thousands of pounds for charity and the power plant has hosted many visitors including school pupils and dignitaries.

A look through our archives uncovered lots of pictures taken by our photographers at the power stations and of staff out in the local community, so we’ve put together a selection.

We hope you enjoy having a browse through them.

1 . Heysham Power Station memories Heysham Power Station staff at Morecambe Carnival Parade in 2016. Photo: Julian Brown Photo Sales

2 . Heysham Power Station memories Members of the management committee, staff and nursery children from the workplace nursery at Heysham Power Station, which was nominated for the Parents at Work Employer of the Year award. Photo: GARTH HAMER Photo Sales

3 . Heysham Power Station memories Pupils from Trumacar, St Peter's, St Patrick's, and Overton St Helen's schools with a time capsule which was planted in the new nature park at Heysham power station. Also pictured is Sarah Haddington, the main organiser of the new nature park. Photo: GARTH HAMER Photo Sales

4 . Heysham Power Station memories The 2011 Heysham Power Stations' apprentices at an outward bound course in the Lake District. Back row from left: Ryan Wood, Jake Hope, Harry Wallbank, Lloyd Wood, Jake Fern, Ryan Dodson, Matthew Watson. Front row from left: Ollie Dobson, Elliot Greaves, Tom Williams, Robbie Mechie, Henry Brown, James Berry. Photo: Submit Photo Sales