Heysham Power Station through the years: 47 nostalgic pictures of staff, fundraising events and visitors

With two operating power stations, Heysham is the country’s largest generating nuclear site and is already on the UK Government’s list for future nuclear development.
Since the 1980s, when the two reactors began generating power, the station has played a pivotal role in the Lancaster district as a major employer and supporter of community groups and charities.
Staff have rallied to raise thousands of pounds for charity and the power plant has hosted many visitors including school pupils and dignitaries.
A look through our archives uncovered lots of pictures taken by our photographers at the power station and of staff out in the local community, so we’ve put together a selection.
We hope you enjoy having a browse through them.
Heysham 2 Power Station director Alan Oulton (right) and Andy Lockley of Heysham 2 with Westgate Wanderers under 13s team members and their tickets to see the final stages of Olympic football at Old Trafford in 2012. EDF Energy was an official partner of the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games and provided 70 tickets for Trumacar, St Peter's, Mossgate, St Patrick's and Westgate Primary Schools, and Westgate Wanderers. Photo: Nigel Slater
The 2011 Heysham Power Stations' apprentices at an outward bound course in the Lake District. Back rowlfrom eft: Ryan Wood, Jake Hope, Harry Wallbank, Lloyd Wood, Jake Fern, Ryan Dodson, Matthew Watson. Front row from left: Ollie Dobson, Elliot Greaves, Tom Williams, Robbie Mechie, Henry Brown, James Berry. Photo: Submit
Tucking into some cool delights at the opening of a new children's nursery at Heysham Power Station's Visitor Centre are from left, Rachel, Stuart and Sarah Mayor. Photo: LORNE CAMPBELL
Staff from Heysham Power Station who raised £1,500 in aid of Prostate Cancer Research by growing moustaches for Movember. Photo: Garth Hamer