Heysham Port joins forces with crime charity in fresh crackdown on crime

Millions of people work or pass through the region's ports.

Many of them are aware of criminal activity such as illegal importation and transportation of drugs, weapons, and immigration crimes, as well as crimes in the communities where they live.

Central to the Crimestoppers campaign is making all staff and visitors aware that they always have an option to speak up about crime anonymously, thanks to Crimestoppers' cast-iron guarantee.

Crimestoppers have launched a campaign to tackle crime at Heysham Port.

This means that no personal details are ever asked for or stored by Crimestoppers.

The campaign encourages staff to simply tell the charity what they know to help reduce crime inside and outside the ports.

Gary Murray, North West Regional Manager at the charity Crimestoppers, said: “We are delighted to be working with Peel Ports Group to help make our local ports and the communities nearby safer.

“Community information is vital in cutting crime and this initiative looks to increase information that law enforcement needs. Only by working in partnership with major employers and the public can we increase greater awareness of the vital role Crimestoppers plays in reducing crime and bringing criminals to justice.

An aerial view of Heysham Port.

“I would encourage anyone who has information about those organising or carrying out crime to contact our charity completely anonymously online or by phone: the only person who will know you have contacted us is you.

“Every year across the UK, we pass on over 190,000 pieces of actionable information to police and other law enforcement agencies. We guarantee you’ll stay 100% anonymous. Always.”

Phill Hall, Mersey Port Director, said: “Whilst we already have excellent security provisions in place across the Group, we hope that this new initiative launched by Crimestoppers can support and encourage individuals working in or around our ports to have knowledge and power to recognise when something is out of the ordinary, and when something does not feel right, the ability to report it to Crimestoppers 100% anonymously."