Heysham Port completes first phase of £10m upgrade as new hybrid ferry enters service

The first phase of a £10m investment plan into Heysham Port has been completed, supporting the launch of Stena Line’s first hybrid freight ferry.

The Stena Futura’s entry into service marks a major step forward in creating a more sustainable, higher-capacity trade corridor between the UK and Northern Ireland.

The 147-metre Stena Futura will operate 12 sailings per week.

A sister ship, Stena Connecta, is also set to launch in early 2026 in response to customer demand. Together, they are expected to enhance Stena Line’s freight capacity by 40%.

Under the first phase of the Heysham Port upgrades, Peel Ports Group has introduced a new terminal operating system which has already improved vessel turnaround times for port users.

The system is designed to maintain fast and efficient operations as larger, higher-capacity vessels are introduced in the future.

Civil works at Heysham Port are also progressing quickly, with 70 new trailer parking spaces recently created.

This is in preparation for the construction of a new automated entrance, scheduled for completion in early 2026.

The new gate operating system will lead to a better experience for hauliers by improving reliability, creating additional space, and removing existing check-in points and camera facilities.

Peel Ports Group commissioned the extensive works in late 2023, after securing a major long-term deal with Stena Line which sees the ferry company operate at the port until 2100.

Phil Hall, Mersey Port director at Peel Ports Group, said: “Our improvements at Heysham Port are already proving to be a gamechanger, helping us to streamline our operations while also supporting Stena Line’s ambitious growth plans.

“The improvements are being driven by our goal to improve efficiency and sustainability, both for us and our customers. It’s a huge investment for us as a group, and one that’s already proving successful on both counts. We’re confident that the upgrades will futureproof operations at the port and create growth opportunities across the entire region.”

Paul Grant, route director Stena Line said: “We’re delighted to see Stena Futura arrive in Heysham port on its maiden journey.

"The commissioning of Stena Futura and its sister ship Stena Connecta, was in direct response to customer demand for an increase in freight capacity on our routes.

"This investment will result in a 40% increase in freight capacity on the Belfast – Heysham route.

"It’s a vital part of our service on the Irish Sea network and with our strong partnership with Peel Ports we look forward to continuing to invest in our freight services.”