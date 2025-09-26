Heysham nuclear police officers take on uphill challenge for cancer charity

One in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime which means millions of people are carrying the weight of a diagnosis.

This statistic has inspired a group of Civil Nuclear Police Officers from Heysham to raise money for Cancer Research UK by carrying a heavy load of their own to the summit of Snowdon.

On Tuesday September 30, a team of 18 police officers will take turns carrying a stretcher laden with weights totalling 127kg (20 stones) to the top of Wales’ highest peak.

Police officer Ady Bebb is organising the challenge. He said: “We all know someone who has been affected by cancer, and while this challenge will be tough, it’s nothing compared to the weight those living with cancer carry every day.

“The Civil Nuclear Constabulary is 20 this year, and we wanted to use this opportunity to raise some funds for a good cause. Cancer Research UK was selected through a force-wide survey, and the 20th anniversary gave us the idea to carry 20 stones in weight.”

The charity climb is being supported by the Civil Nuclear Police Federation, and its Chair, Darren Adams, will be joining his colleagues on Snowdon.

Darren Adams said: “Ady Bebb was the winner of the Federation’s first-ever Unsung Hero Award. Despite his own challenges, he puts a huge amount of effort into supporting others who are having a difficult time. This fundraising effort is a measure of the man he is.”

Ady, Darren and the rest of the team have been training hard. In addition to taking weighted walks on indoor running machines, the officers have planned a series of strenuous hikes.

Ady added: “We all have to be fit for work, but this is taking us to another level. We’re working on strength and stability and trying to replicate the actual climb as best we can.”

The officers aim to raise as much money as possible for Cancer Research UK, the charity working to help beat cancer sooner.

You can make a donation and leave a message of support at https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/heysham-carrying-the-weight-of-cancer

Over £460 has already been donated on the fundraising page.