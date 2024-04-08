Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Daniel Heeley, 32, of Rylstone Drive, Heysham, was sentenced to 15 years in jail after being convicted of conspiracy to supply cocaine and conspiracy to supply heroin.

The 32-year-old was part of a large scale drugs operation involving a Merseyside crime family and their criminal associates, who have all have been jailed for trading millions of pounds worth of class A drugs, including heroin, cannabis and hundreds of kilos of cocaine.

Heeley played an integral part in the supply of large quantities of drugs to Morecambe as well as Barnard Castle in the North East, using three separate phone numbers to keep in contact with other members of the gang.

From left: Ian Shacklady, 67, Gillian Melville, 66, and another conspirator, John Germaine.

Ian Shacklady, 67, Gillian Melville, 66, and her son Alan Causer, 45, were investigated by officers from the specialist Merseyside Organised Crime Partnership (OCP), a joint National Crime Agency and Merseyside Police unit.

They and their co-conspirators John Germaine, 35, and Daniel Heeley, 32, were handed prison terms totalling 61 years on April 3 2024.

To transport class A drugs around the country, Shacklady and Causer used a van containing a purpose-built compartment controlled by hydraulics that were activated from the cup holders.

That vehicle was recovered on September 15 2021, when, following a period of surveillance, OCP officers attended an address in Skelmersdale.

Cash was piled up on a bed at a property in Skelmersdale raided by officers.

ANPR data showed that the van had made over 40 trips across the UK.

Shacklady and his partner Melville were found counting cash inside a bedroom.

Within the room were multiple bags containing £254,695, as well as a number of elastic bands.

A search of the rest of the property revealed a further £146,869 in cash, as well as cannabis with a wholesale value of £16,000.

Some of the Class A drugs seized as part of the National Crime Agency operation.

Two ledgers were found at the address, containing lists consistent with the supply of at least 360kg of cocaine and 25kg of heroin.

There were also entries showing the collection and delivery of more than £1.4 million in cash.

Analysis of the family's phones showed their associate John Germaine, 35, from Burscough, had been involved in the delivery of 26lb (12kg) of class A drugs, while Daniel Heeley, 32, from Heysham, was also found to have helped in moving large quantities to Morecambe and Barnard Castle.

Causer, Shacklady, Melville and Germaine pleaded guilty to offences relating to the supply of drugs and the possession of criminal property.

Heeley pleaded guilty on the first day of trial at Liverpool Crown Court on February 19 2024.

On April 3 2024, Causer was sentenced to 18 years, Germaine was sentenced to 16 years, and Shacklady was sentenced to 12 years.

Melville received a 23-month suspended sentence.

Germaine was already in prison, serving nine years and two months in relation to the seizure of nine kilos of cocaine and over six kilos of cannabis by officers from the OCP.

The drugs were stored in a unit in Burscough, and almost £18,000 in cash was found in his white Ford Kuga by officers from the OCP on 28 September 2021.

The new sentence will be added on to the existing one.

Shacklady had previously served time in jail for his role in a separate conspiracy to supply cocaine.

Richard Harrison, Regional Head of Investigations North at the National Crime Agency, said: “This was a significant crime group that according to its own records was trading in class A drugs worth millions of pounds.

“These criminals think nothing of the harm that the class A drugs trade brings to communities in the north west and all around the country.