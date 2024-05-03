Heysham man in court charged with numerous offences

A Heysham man has appeared in court charged with numerous offences.
Kristian Hill, 26, of Main Street, Heysham, is accused of making threats to kill, assault by beating, engaging in controlling/coercive behaviour, assault causing actual bodily harm,

attempted criminal damage, sending a letter/communication conveying a threatening message, and threating to damage/destroy property.

Hill appeared before Lancaster Magistrates’ Court on May 2 and was bailed to appear at Preston Crown Court on May 30.