Heysham man and woman accused of having sex in public near children’s play park

Preston Magistrates' Court. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard.

A Heysham man and woman are due to appear in court accused of having sex in public.

Phillip Coyle, 56, of Sefton Road, Heysham, and Victoria McQuaid, 41, also of Sefton Road, Heysham, are both accused that on May 10 at Morecambe in a public place they committed an act outraging public decency by behaving in an indecent manner, namely having sex in public, near a children’s play area.

They are due to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday September 25).