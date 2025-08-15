Heysham holiday park receives top marks in employee survey

Employees at Ocean Edge and Todber Valley Holiday Parks in Lancashire have given Parkdean Resorts glowing feedback in the company's 2025 People Engagement Survey.

In the UK's leading holiday park operator's annual company-wide survey, the parks received top marks for line management, wellbeing, and growth & development.

100% of employees at both parks agreed with statements including ‘I feel supported in my role by my line manager’, ‘We acknowledge people who deliver outstanding service here’, and ‘I am motivated to do my best work in my role’.

Parkdean Resorts employs approximately 70 full-time team members across the two parks.

An entertainment team at Parkdean Resorts.

Lisa Charles-Jones, HR Director, Parkdean Resorts, said: “Our teams are the heart and soul of Parkdean Resorts. By creating a positive and supportive workplace, we empower our teams to create amazing experiences for holidaymakers in Lancashire. We are proud to have a positive culture and strong sense of purpose across the business, and we’re incredibly pleased to achieve record-breaking and industry-leading results in our Engagement Survey this year.”

Steve Richards, CEO at Parkdean Resorts, said: “Staying close and listening to our customers and our colleagues is central to do what we do, and on both fronts, we are seeing positive engagement, with Tripadvisor scores for 2025 averaging 4.5 stars and our employee satisfaction score at 90%. These results put us well ahead of our competitors and are a testament to the great work our teams are doing across the board.”

Each year, Parkdean Resorts welcomes over three million holidaymakers and continues to record excellent visitor reviews with a 2025 year to date Tripadvisor score of 4.5/5.

This year, Parkdean Resorts also recorded record results in the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards, with 32 of its holiday parks and hotels – including Ocean Edge and Todber Valley Holiday Parks – placing in the top 10% of businesses consistently earning positive reviews.

With 250 different careers across its business, Parkdean Resorts is key local employer in Lancashire and has a wide range of roles on offer including bar & waiting team members, maintenance assistants, lifeguards, security officers, chefs, and kitchen assistants.

For more information on the roles available at Parkdean Resorts, visit https://jobs.parkdeanresorts.co.uk/