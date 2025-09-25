Heysham holiday park celebrates five-star rating from VisitEngland one year on from fire which caused significant damage

Team members at Ocean Edge Holiday Park in Morecambe are celebrating moving up from a four-star to a five-star rating following a quality assessment from VisitEngland.

This is the eighth park in Parkdean Resorts’ portfolio to receive this accolade.

With rigorous criteria, the VisitEngland Quality Scheme recognises businesses that offer a consistently high standard of quality and service – with five-star being the highest possible rating.

The survey comes one year on from a fire at the park which caused significant damage to the Showbar and shop, with assessors praising the major transformation in both locations.

The Showbar has been completely rebuilt and fit out, featuring multiple screens for live sports, while the shop features new shelving, display cabinets, flooring and LED lighting.

Additional improvements include an extended outdoor deck at the Boathouse Bar and Restaurant, offering additional seating, and new street food outlets providing guests with more dining choices.

Toby Durston, regional director at Parkdean Resorts, said: “It’s wonderful to receive such positive feedback from VisitEngland. Following the fire that took place at the park in September last year, the team has done an outstanding job restoring and improving the park’s facilities.

"We’re always striving to give our holidaymakers the best experience possible, so we’re pleased to see that the hard work and effort put in by the team has been awarded so highly.”

Earlier this year, Ocean Edge was one of 32 Parkdean Resorts holiday parks to receive a Tripadvisor Traveller’s Choice Award – signifying that the park is in the top 10% of businesses consistently earning positive reviews.

Ocean Edge offers a wide range of accommodation, entertainment and activities for all the family, including an indoor swimming pool, amusement arcade, an outdoor adventure playground and a multi-sports court.