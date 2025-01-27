Heysham Health Centre to reopen after Storm Eowyn damage repairs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Heysham Health Centre will reopen on Tuesday, January 28 after it was closed on Friday due to storm damage.

BMG posted on Facebook on Friday: “Heysham Health Centre is closed due to storm damage. The building is not safe, so all staff and patients have been evacuated.

“All appointments have been cancelled for the rest of the day and these patients have been informed .

“Please bear with us, whilst the owners of the property make the necessary repairs.

Heysham Primary Care Centre.

Other agencies in the building were also closed including Cohens pharmacy, the community diagnostic hub and the district nursing team.

Today, Bay Medical Group announced the health centre will reopen on Tuesday, January 28.

BMG said on Facebook: “BMG patients, great news, Heysham Health Centre will re-open Tuesday January 28 2025.

“The roof repair gang have made the necessary repairs to make the building safe. However, they will be with us for several days fixing the new roof tiles, as there was extensive damage.

“There will be a large section of the car park cordoned off, please can we ask that if you are coming in a car, that you arrive with plenty of time to find a car park space., space will be very limited.

“All BMG appointments will go ahead as scheduled.”