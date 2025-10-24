Heysham Golf Club scoops top countywide award

The team at Heysham Golf Club are feeling above par after being named the 2025 Lancashire Golf Club of the Year.

The award comes after a host of projects which have been initiated at the club, and is recognition for the work done by volunteers, officials, staff and club professionals.

Projects highlighted for the award included:

  • Launching a dedicated women’s pathway into golf
  • Implementing a comprehensive safeguarding policy in line with England Golf standards, with a trained welfare officer
  • Investment in the course including new pathways and additional 9 and 18-hole medals from a tee of choice. This innovation has allowed members to remain competitive, maintain their handicaps and enjoy mixed play.
  • Prioritising sustainability with recent projects including the introduction of a new water storage feature on the 18th hole and close consultation with Lancashire County Council’s Biological Heritage Site team to support the development of the nature reserve at the centre of the course.
  • Supporting the drive by England Golf to be more water self-sufficient. There has also been investment in a new irrigation system using technology to direct water only when needed.
  • The launch of the Fore Get Me Not Golf dementia café, which has featured recently on BBC North West Tonight.
From left: Dr Tim Barry, captain; John Pendleton, Lancashire Golf president; Lisa John, Heysham Golf Club president; Sharon Timperley, lady captain, and Scott Lee, director of greens.
From left: Dr Tim Barry, captain; John Pendleton, Lancashire Golf president; Lisa John, Heysham Golf Club president; Sharon Timperley, lady captain, and Scott Lee, director of greens.

President Lisa John said: “By opening doors to people in the community living with dementia and their carers, Heysham Golf Club has created a model of community engagement that uses golf as a force for health and social wellbeing.

“Through investment in facilities, innovative competition formats, record membership growth, inclusivity initiatives and community-focused projects such as Fore Get Me Not Golf, Heysham Golf Club has shown how tradition and innovation can be successfully combined.”

