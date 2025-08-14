Heysham ferry passengers hurt after incident at port
The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company said some people suffered minor injuries when the Manxman rolled while turning sharply but no emergency response was needed, according to a BBC news report.
The action was taken by the master during the 8am crossing of the vessel as it was "out of optimum approach position" when preparing to enter the port.
The government-owned ferry firm said it would cooperate fully with any investigation deemed necessary.
In a statement the firm said: "The master ordered an aborted approach as the vessel was seen to be out of optimum approach position.
"This involved a sharp turn to starboard, resulting in the vessel heeling to port.
"As a result of the manoeuvre and the rolling of the vessel a small number of minor injuries have been sustained onboard."