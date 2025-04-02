Heysham ferry features in new BBC drama starring Sean Bean
The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company which operates ferries to and from Heysham, Liverpool, Belfast and Dublin said on Facebook: “We’re beyond thrilled to have played a part in the filming of the new BBC drama This City is Ours!
"Some key scenes of the show, which features A-list actor Sean Bean and is set in Liverpool, were shot on our very own Ben-my-Chree, bringing a piece of the Isle of Man to TV screens across the UK.
“This was filmed back in June 2024, and a huge shoutout to our incredible crew and staff, who worked behind the scenes to help make the filming possible.
"From assisting the production team to ensuring everything ran smoothly on board, their dedication played a key role in bringing this exciting project to life.
“It’s fantastic to see our little island making waves in such a major production. Keep your eyes peeled for the Ben-my-Chree in action!”
You can watch This City is Ours now on BBC iPlayer at https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episodes/m0028mhs/this-city-is-ours
The MV Ben-my-Chree, a former flagship ferry for the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company, primarily operates on the Douglas to Heysham route, and is currently acting as a fleet reserve vessel, ready to step in and support operations when needed.