Heysham ferry features in new BBC drama starring Sean Bean

By Michelle Blade
Published 2nd Apr 2025, 12:07 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2025, 12:21 BST
Heysham ferry Ben-my-Chree is taking centre stage in a new BBC drama.

The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company which operates ferries to and from Heysham, Liverpool, Belfast and Dublin said on Facebook: “We’re beyond thrilled to have played a part in the filming of the new BBC drama This City is Ours!

"Some key scenes of the show, which features A-list actor Sean Bean and is set in Liverpool, were shot on our very own Ben-my-Chree, bringing a piece of the Isle of Man to TV screens across the UK.

“This was filmed back in June 2024, and a huge shoutout to our incredible crew and staff, who worked behind the scenes to help make the filming possible.

The Ben My Chree leaves Douglas on a murky morning.
The Ben My Chree leaves Douglas on a murky morning.

"From assisting the production team to ensuring everything ran smoothly on board, their dedication played a key role in bringing this exciting project to life.

“It’s fantastic to see our little island making waves in such a major production. Keep your eyes peeled for the Ben-my-Chree in action!”

You can watch This City is Ours now on BBC iPlayer at https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episodes/m0028mhs/this-city-is-ours

The MV Ben-my-Chree, a former flagship ferry for the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company, primarily operates on the Douglas to Heysham route, and is currently acting as a fleet reserve vessel, ready to step in and support operations when needed.

