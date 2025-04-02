Heysham ferry features in new BBC drama starring Sean Bean

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Heysham ferry Ben-my-Chree is taking centre stage in a new BBC drama.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company which operates ferries to and from Heysham, Liverpool, Belfast and Dublin said on Facebook: “We’re beyond thrilled to have played a part in the filming of the new BBC drama This City is Ours!

"Some key scenes of the show, which features A-list actor Sean Bean and is set in Liverpool, were shot on our very own Ben-my-Chree, bringing a piece of the Isle of Man to TV screens across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This was filmed back in June 2024, and a huge shoutout to our incredible crew and staff, who worked behind the scenes to help make the filming possible.

The Ben My Chree leaves Douglas on a murky morning.

"From assisting the production team to ensuring everything ran smoothly on board, their dedication played a key role in bringing this exciting project to life.

“It’s fantastic to see our little island making waves in such a major production. Keep your eyes peeled for the Ben-my-Chree in action!”

You can watch This City is Ours now on BBC iPlayer at https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episodes/m0028mhs/this-city-is-ours

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The MV Ben-my-Chree, a former flagship ferry for the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company, primarily operates on the Douglas to Heysham route, and is currently acting as a fleet reserve vessel, ready to step in and support operations when needed.