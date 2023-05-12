As part of the development of the Heysham South Wind Farm, Banks Renewables set up a fund to provide grants for projects put forward by voluntary groups and charities based in the surrounding area.The three-turbine wind farm has generated more than £134,000 for the fund since it came online in 2015, with grants totalling £62,000 being awarded to 18 local good causes so far.But with a further £72,000 currently available to applicants, Banks Renewables is looking to increase the number of local ideas being put forward for how the money might best be used.The fund is ring-fenced to support projects within the parishes of Heaton-with-Oxcliffe, Heysham, Middleton and Overton, although projects outside of these areas may be eligible if it can be shown that they benefit local people from these core areas.Previous grant recipients include The Bay Foodbank, Heysham Jubilee Institute, Heaton-with-Oxcliffe Parish Council, Heysham Neighbourhood Council, the 1st Overton Scout Group, and Heysham Mossgate Community and Sports Centre.Peter Whaley, chair of the Heysham South Wind Farm committee liaison committee, who has been involved with the project since its inception, said: “The turbines have become part of the area’s everyday landscape, and it’s important for us to keep reminding local groups, charities and good causes that there’s grant funding available that they can apply for any time they want.“It’s a fairly straightforward application process, and having worked with a number of groups that have seen their projects make successful applications to the fund, I’m happy to provide some advice on how to do so to any others that might want it.“I’m sure there are lots of groups across the area that could make good use of this funding and we’d love to see more grant applications coming in.”Community groups, or voluntary organisations in the vicinity of the Heysham South Wind Farm which are looking for a grant of up to £3,000 should contact the Fund Manager on 0191 378 6342 for further information or visit www.banksgroup.co.uk/corporate-responsibility/banks-community-fund/