Heysham church’s plea for respect after dogs foul in ancient graveyard

Some dog owners are leaving dog poo in an ancient graveyard in Heysham and are allowing their pets to wee on a helicopter crash memorial stone.

St Peter’s Church warden Graeme Berry said: “At St Peter’s in Heysham the locals and general public treat the graves and memorials with respect, but there are one or two people that really annoy me.

“Dogs at all times should be on a lead, there are enough signs for everyone to see.

“Today there are five lots of dog poo from small dogs, believe me I am an expert, and I have noticed the helicopter crash memorial stone splattered with dog wee.

“If the dogs are on leads this can be avoided and the dog poo can be picked up.

"There are lots of bins and the dog wee can be avoided on the memorial as there is a wall at the back.

“Come on people show some respect.”