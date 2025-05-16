Heysham builders scoop award at prestigious ceremony

Kev Wilson celebrating the award.

A Heysham construction firm has achieved top honours at the prestigious 2025 Federation of Master Builders (FMB) Housebuilder Awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kev Wilson Builders Ltd has been crowned North West Housebuilder of the Year.

The company proudly accepted the coveted title at a ceremony held in Newcastle, recognising their unwavering commitment to exceptional craftsmanship, innovative design, and

superior quality in the residential construction sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The significant accolade underscores Kev Wilson Builders' dedication to building not just houses, but homes that stand as testaments to their skill and passion.

The winning build was a replacement home on the site of an original cottage that was far past its sell by date.

The original cottage was demolished and replaced with a modern contemporary house, looking like the cottage from the street view and hidden behind was a double height glass

fronted home exploiting modern design and use of sustainable technology.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The build presented many challenges including complex access and neighbour to an ancient woodland.

Materials from the demolished building were re-used wherever possible, including roof slates for the house and doors and windows for the garage and workshop.

Kev Wilson Builders, a local firm, has been trading for more than 20 years in this area and has grown from a sole trader to now a company of 12.

Working closely with Lancaster and Morecambe College and their apprenticeship scheme they have given the younger generation a chance to get into the industry and have produced several tradesmen over the years. They are proud to have an apprentice on board at all times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for Kev Wilson Builders said: “This prestigious award marks a monumental milestone for Kev Wilson Builders LTD, and the entire team is immensely proud and deeply honoured to have been recognised with a nomination.

“This nomination serves as powerful validation of our ongoing efforts and inspires us to continue pushing the boundaries of excellence in the pursuit of a better way of building

for the future.”

Kev Wilson Builders Ltd are now entered for the National award for housebuilder of the year and the ceremony takes place in September 2025.