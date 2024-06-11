Heysham allotment holders forced to fork out for CCTV cameras after spate of crimes
Four Seasons Allotments on Peel Avenue, Heysham posted on Facebook saying: “Sadly, there have been a number of incidents on our site over the last week or so where property has been damaged, sheds broken into and general criminal damage occurred.
“We have had to take the sad and expensive decision to install CCTV cameras on site because of the number of incidents occurring.
“We are working very hard to improve the site and make it a community asset, where people can come and enjoy their hobby in a nice environment, and incidents like this make our task so much harder, especially when we are all volunteers.”
Four Seasons Allotments is a community garden based in Heysham.
They hold a number of community events throughout the year.
To find out more visit their Facebook page Four Seasons Allotments.