Heysham 2 hits major milestone as it produces enough electricity to power every home in Lancashire for 147 years

Heysham 2 power station is on track to become the UK’s most productive nuclear power station after hitting a significant milestone.

The station has now produced 300TWh of low-carbon electricity, enough to power every home in Lancashire for 147 years.

The only nuclear site in the UK to have produced more is Hinkley Point B in Somerset which ended generation in July 2022 on 311TWh.

Heysham 2 is one of seven Advanced Gas-Cooled Reactor stations that were designed and built as a fleet several decades ago and which together have operated alongside coal, then gas and more recently wind and solar sources.

Heysham 2 power station.

Martin Cheetham, station director at Heysham 2 Power Station said: “This achievement really highlights the station’s ongoing and significant role in providing reliable electricity to support the UK’s energy needs.

“Through construction and generation, the station has been part of the community for 44 years, providing thousands of jobs and along with Heysham 1 contributing over £30million to the local economy each year.

“This milestone is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, some who have been here since we began generating in 1988, and all of them helping to lead the transition to a cleaner, low-carbon electric future.”

It is estimated that the station has saved 105 million tonnes of carbon dioxide from entering the atmosphere, which is like taking every car off the UK’s roads for almost two years.

Heysham 2’s design was based on Hunterston B and Hinkley Point B stations and the 300TWh milestone has been reached around a decade quicker than those two stations.

Lizzi Collinge, MP for Morecambe and Lunesdale, said: "It's great to see this milestone achieved. I recognise the role nuclear plays in our ambitious climate targets and I am actively lobbying for new nuclear to come to Heysham.

“The jobs, skills and economic contribution made by power station workers must not be underestimated and I want to see this continue well into the future.”

When EDF took over the nuclear fleet in 2009, Heysham 2 was due to stop generating in 2023 after 35 years of operation.

Its current end of generation date is March 2028 but EDF’s ambition is to generate further, subject to plant inspections and regulatory approvals.

EDF manages the UK’s eight nuclear power station sites, five that are generating (Hartlepool, Heysham 1, Heysham 2, Sizewell B and Torness) and three that are defueling, the first stage of decommissioning (Dungeness B, Hinkley Point B and Hunterston B).