Hero top doctor who worked for Morecambe Bay hospitals trust accused of raping child up to 15 times

Former Morecambe Bay health trust deputy medical director, Paul Grout, 65, is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting the child when she was aged between 11 and 12 in Barrow and Southern Cumbria in 2020.

Prosecutor Alastair MacDonald KC told Preston Crown Court that the girl had first reported the allegations at her school by leaving a note on her teacher's desk.

The jury then heard from the school's deputy headteacher how the child nodded in agreement when asked if 'something not very nice had happened to her'.

The witness said during this conversation, the girl had asked why Grout had raped her as she "did not want it to happen again".

The headteacher told the court: "She clammed up and looked at the floor when I asked her to describe what she meant when she said she had been 'sexually abused'.

"She asked me, 'Why did he do this to me'?

"She seemed to be generally curious rather than seeking attention. She said she did not want it to happen again and that was why she told someone."

The alleged victim, who cannot be named, later told police she was sexually abused by the defendant when interviewed.

She said: "It happened more than five times but no more than 15."

Grout has pleaded not guilty to five counts of child rape.

He was hailed as a hero of the Selby rail disaster, which killed 10 people and injured 82 others in February 2021.

A train was derailed when it crashed with a car that came down a motorway embankment and was hit by another train travelling in the opposite direction.

Grout, then a senior consultant at nearby Hull Royal Infirmary, was the first medic to enter the wreckage and was credited with preventing more deaths.

And he later worked as the deputy medical director for the University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust, but was suspended in 2021.

The General Medical Council imposed restrictions on his practice pending the outcome of an investigation.