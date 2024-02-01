News you can trust since 1837
Here’s why there are loads of fire engines at Lancaster training camp

If you see lots of fire engines at Halton Training Camp today and tomorrow, don’t worry.
By Michelle Blade
Published 1st Feb 2024, 12:02 GMT
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service are having a training exercise at the camp.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said on Facebook today (Thursday): “Our crews are taking part in a training exercise in the area of Halton Training Camp, Lancaster.

“There will be multiple appliances in attendance today and tomorrow. Don't worry, this is not an emergency.”

