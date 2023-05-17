Here's why the siren's been going off at Heysham 1 power station today

A reader contacted us saying: “The siren keeps going off at the power station this morning. It's not normal for it to sound on a Wednesday as the test day is Thursday.”

A spokesman for EDF said: “Heysham 1 is this morning running one of its regularly programmed emergency exercises.

"This includes testing site alarms and sirens and is something we routinely test as part of our arrangements.

Heysham 1 power station.