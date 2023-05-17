News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government extends £2 bus fare cap
Imola F1 Grand Prix cancelled due to major flooding in Italian region
Martin Lewis leaves GMB viewers stumped with tricky maths question
Vauxhall warns of “significant job losses” due to Brexit deal
Holly Willoughby ‘considered quitting This Morning’
Incredible video shows Lancaster bomber taking flight for Dambusters

Here's why the siren's been going off at Heysham 1 power station today

A siren going off at Heysham 1 power station this morning (Wednesday) is just an emergency exercise, said EDF.

By Michelle Blade
Published 17th May 2023, 11:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 12:03 BST

A reader contacted us saying: “The siren keeps going off at the power station this morning. It's not normal for it to sound on a Wednesday as the test day is Thursday.”

A spokesman for EDF said: “Heysham 1 is this morning running one of its regularly programmed emergency exercises.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"This includes testing site alarms and sirens and is something we routinely test as part of our arrangements.

Heysham 1 power station.Heysham 1 power station.
Heysham 1 power station.
Most Popular

"Emergency services and a number of local businesses have been warned we would be running an exercise of this nature this morning.”

Related topics:HeyshamEDFEmergency services