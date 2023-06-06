Here’s why Peter Wright from TV's The Yorkshire Vet has arrived in Morecambe today

TV Vet Peter Wright will arrive in town today (Tuesday) to begin a 170 mile Morecambe to Bridlington charity bike ride which will start on the Promenade tomorrow (Wednesday).

Peter – one of the stars of Channel 5’s The Yorkshire Vet, will be joined by friends and supporters as he takes on the Way of the Roses to raise funds for his local hospice care charity.

The Yorkshire Vet documentary series has proved popular with viewers on Channel 5, and Peter's cycle from Morecambe is expected to feature in an upcoming episode of the show.

TV's The Yorkshire Vet Peter Wright will be doing a coast to coast cycle ride for charity setting off from Morecambe promenade.

The Yorkshire Vet follows the comings-and-goings of former Herriot trainee Peter and partner, Julian Norton, as they care for animals in the rural communities of North Yorkshire.

Together with their dedicated team of staff, the series follows the day-to-day happenings with their clientele – both two-legged and four-legged!

Peter said: “I am excited and somewhat nervous about this ride, but it’s for a good cause.

“To have this level of care on our doorstep is priceless.”

The new Herriot Hospice, based at the former Lambert Memorial Hospital in Thirsk, North Yorkshire, will be a warm, welcoming place for people living with terminal illness, offering personalised care for them and their families.

To sponsor Peter, people can:

• Donate over the phone by T: (01609) 777 413

• Text VETPETER to 70085 to donate £3*