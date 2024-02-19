Watch more of our videos on Shots!

‘Catch the Wind’ has been held in Morecambe for the last 20 years but More Music have said they made the ‘difficult decision’ not to hold it this year.

Kathryn Macdonald who stepped down as executive director at More Music in December and initiated the kite festival more than 20 years ago, said: “More Music are proud to have

celebrated the beauty of Morecambe’s sights and sounds for 20 years with our kite festival, Catch the Wind.

MORECAMBE - 25-06-23 Family fun at the Catch the Wind Kite Festival with street performers and entertainment along Morecambe Promenade.

"However, the current arts funding climate means that we have had to make the very difficult decision not to produce our beautiful kite flying event this summer.

“We would like to thank everyone who has contributed over the years, to all of the incredible kite fliers, artists, musicians, entertainers, funders, partners, delivery team and everyone who came to support Catch the Wind.

Catch the Wind has been a long established and much-loved highlight of Morecambe’s summer calendar, she said.

"Regularly attracting 20,000 people + over the weekend, the festival has been integral to putting Morecambe on the map as a visitor destination, said Kathryn.

"The kite festival particular has had significant economic impact on Morecambe, bringing business to hotels, B&Bs, cafés and restaurants, generating additional income for shopkeepers and market traders as well as providing employment for local people.

"We’re delighted to play a part in raising the profile of Morecambe and the Bay area and bringing visitors to the town to enjoy wonderful diverse cultural experiences.

"We pride ourselves on producing excellent events and that is becoming increasingly difficult in the face of rising costs.

“More Music will continue to deliver significant and valuable work for communities in the district throughout the year.”

The kite festival celebrated its 20th anniversary in June 2023 and last year was supported by Lancashire County Council, through the Lancashire Culture & Sport Fund, Lancaster City Council, Morecambe Town Council and Morecambe BID.