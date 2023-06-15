News you can trust since 1837
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months

Here’s why city council want you to get in touch if you see donkeys on Morecambe beach

Lancaster City Council have been made award of donkeys being on the beach in Morecambe over the weekend.
By Michelle Blade
Published 15th Jun 2023, 16:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 16:19 BST

If you happen to see them please contact [email protected] or ring 01524 582935 so animal licensing inspectors can check on their welfare and their owners have an appropriate licence to trade.

The owners of donkeys can register them with their own Local Authority, but if they are trading within Lancaster City Council’s District it is the council’s responsibility to make sure they are licensed to trade and that the animals welfare needs are being met, which includes adequate food, water and shelter.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Please also be aware that if donkeys are being used without an appropriate licence then it is unlikely that they will be insured to give donkey rides.

If you spot donkeys on Morecambe beach contact Lancaster City Council so they can do welfare checks. Picture from Lancaster City Council.If you spot donkeys on Morecambe beach contact Lancaster City Council so they can do welfare checks. Picture from Lancaster City Council.
If you spot donkeys on Morecambe beach contact Lancaster City Council so they can do welfare checks. Picture from Lancaster City Council.
Related topics:MorecambeLancaster City Council