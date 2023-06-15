Here’s why city council want you to get in touch if you see donkeys on Morecambe beach

If you happen to see them please contact [email protected] or ring 01524 582935 so animal licensing inspectors can check on their welfare and their owners have an appropriate licence to trade.

The owners of donkeys can register them with their own Local Authority, but if they are trading within Lancaster City Council’s District it is the council’s responsibility to make sure they are licensed to trade and that the animals welfare needs are being met, which includes adequate food, water and shelter.

Please also be aware that if donkeys are being used without an appropriate licence then it is unlikely that they will be insured to give donkey rides.