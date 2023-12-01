Here’s where you can donate new or nearly new toys for Lancaster BID appeal

Lancaster BID have launched their toy appeal asking the public and business community to donate new or nearly new toys to those children that really need them this Christmas.

Lancaster BID said: “As long as these gifts are in good condition, and unwrapped, they will be accepted to the donation.

"Thank you so much to Accessplanit, who have offered themselves as a drop-off point for this years ‘Love Lancaster toy appeal’.”

Accessplanit.com said on their Facebook page: “We’re pleased to share that we are an official drop-off point for Love Lancaster BID's Christmas Toy Appeal!

Lancaster BID have launched their Christmas Toy Appeal.

"Lancaster BID’s Christmas Toy Appeal asks the local public and business community to donate new or nearly new toys.

“These will then be distributed to less fortunate children in the area who need them the most via various local charities.

“Pop into our office on Spring Garden Street (next to Snap Fitness), or any of the other drop-off points, to donate toys for this fantastic initiative until December 17.”

Lancaster BID’s other drop off points are:

*’The Wagon and Horses' on St George's Quay

*’Travellers choice HQ' in Carnforth

*’Cumberland Building Society' on Cheapside

*’Nando's' on Market Street

*’YMCA' charity shop in St Nics Arcade

*’Lancaster Football Club' on West Road

*’Accessplanit' on Spring Garden Street

*’My dentist' in St Nics

*’Primark’ in Marketgate

